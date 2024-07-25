'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out

Welcome to the Outlook Entertainment LIVE Update: We provide you with real-time updates, breaking news, today's news updates, top headlines and breaking news stories, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jul 2024, 11:17:54 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey Starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out Bollywood News Live Updates: The trailer for the highly anticipated film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, has been released. The film reunites Pannu and Massey, bringing their intense chemistry back to the screen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

25 Jul 2024, 11:13:07 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Abhay Deol Discusses Sexuality and Breaking Stereotypes in Latest Interview Bollywood News Live Updates: In a recent interview with The Dirty Magazine, Abhay Deol addressed the complexities of sexuality, asserting that it defies easy categorization. He spoke about sexuality within rigid boxes. He also shared insights on working with director, Faraz Arif Ansari. His comments reflect his broader commitment to challenging stereotypes and embracing a wide range of experiences. Abhay Deol

25 Jul 2024, 11:01:34 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Jasmin Bhasin's Vision Returns: Actress Spotted Post-Corneal Damage Recovery Bollywood News Live Updates: Jasmin Bhasin recently made her first public appearance after suffering from corneal damage. She shared that her vision has almost recovered, though she still experiences slight pain. Read The Full Story

25 Jul 2024, 11:01:34 am IST Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Unpaid Payments from Several Producers Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar recently shared in an interview that he has been cheated by several producers and has not yet received his due payments. The actor chose not to disclose any names but emphasized the importance of fair dealings in the industry. Read The Full Story