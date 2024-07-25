Art & Entertainment

Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out

Get the latest entertainment news, celebrity updates, and trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Television, and other film industries.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
25 July 2024
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
We provide you with real-time updates, breaking news, today's news updates, top headlines and breaking news stories, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey Starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out 

Bollywood News Live Updates: The trailer for the highly anticipated film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, has been released. The film reunites Pannu and Massey, bringing their intense chemistry back to the screen.

Bollywood News Live Updates: Abhay Deol Discusses Sexuality and Breaking Stereotypes in Latest Interview

Bollywood News Live Updates: In a recent interview with The Dirty Magazine, Abhay Deol addressed the complexities of sexuality, asserting that it defies easy categorization. He spoke about sexuality within rigid boxes. He also shared insights on working with director, Faraz Arif Ansari. His comments reflect his broader commitment to challenging stereotypes and embracing a wide range of experiences.

Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol

Bollywood News Live Updates: Jasmin Bhasin's Vision Returns: Actress Spotted Post-Corneal Damage Recovery

Bollywood News Live Updates: Jasmin Bhasin recently made her first public appearance after suffering from corneal damage. She shared that her vision has almost recovered, though she still experiences slight pain.

Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Unpaid Payments from Several Producers

Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar recently shared in an interview that he has been cheated by several producers and has not yet received his due payments. The actor chose not to disclose any names but emphasized the importance of fair dealings in the industry.

Bollywood News Live Updates: Ajay Devgn said yes to Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' while he was in the shower

Bollywood News Live Updates: Ajay Devgn revealed that he agreed to star in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' while he was in the shower. The role earned him his first National Award for Best Actor.

