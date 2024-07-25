Pop singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24. As the singer turned a year older, she celebrated her birthday with pomp and show. She threw a ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party which was attended by her friends. Lopez shared snippets from her birthday party on social media and fans are amazed.
Taking to her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared a video which gave her fans of what happened in her ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party. In one visual, she is seen decked in a green evening gown with her hair up in an elaborate updo. She was seen posing in front of her multi-tiered birthday cake as she sang for her friends. The video shows the venue decked like ‘Bridgerton’ and everyone was following the theme. In another frame, she was seen in a bejewelled gown as she sat on a throne and enjoyed her birthday.
Sharing the video, Lopez wrote, “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all.” Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 283K likes. Reacting to the video, fans left their wishes for the singer in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Queen JLo’s Bridgerton-themed birthday soirée was clearly the social event of the season!” A second fan commented, “This is how I always want to see you…. Happy and surrounded by people who truly love you! Happy, happy birthday, amore!! @jlo.” A third fan said, “THIS is a theme! Queen is a @bridgertonnetflix fan… You throw the best parties! Happy Birthday!!!”
Take a look at Lopez’s exquisite birthday outfit here.
Lopez is in the news after her rumoured split from Ben Affleck made the news. According to reports, the couple has decided against giving their relationship another chance. They have not commented on their relationship status to the media as of now. Affleck was also missing from the birthday celebrations. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Atlas.’