Hollywood

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55

Jennifer Lopez threw a 'Bridgerton'-themed party for her 55th birthday. She celebrated her birthday on July 24 with her close friends.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's 'Bridgerton' themed 55th birthday party Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24. As the singer turned a year older, she celebrated her birthday with pomp and show. She threw a ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party which was attended by her friends. Lopez shared snippets from her birthday party on social media and fans are amazed.

Taking to her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared a video which gave her fans of what happened in her ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party. In one visual, she is seen decked in a green evening gown with her hair up in an elaborate updo. She was seen posing in front of her multi-tiered birthday cake as she sang for her friends. The video shows the venue decked like ‘Bridgerton’ and everyone was following the theme. In another frame, she was seen in a bejewelled gown as she sat on a throne and enjoyed her birthday.

Sharing the video, Lopez wrote, “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all.” Take a look at the video here.

The video has fetched over 283K likes. Reacting to the video, fans left their wishes for the singer in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Queen JLo’s Bridgerton-themed birthday soirée was clearly the social event of the season!” A second fan commented, “This is how I always want to see you…. Happy and surrounded by people who truly love you! Happy, happy birthday, amore!! @jlo.” A third fan said, “THIS is a theme! Queen is a @bridgertonnetflix fan… You throw the best parties! Happy Birthday!!!”

Take a look at Lopez’s exquisite birthday outfit here.

Lopez is in the news after her rumoured split from Ben Affleck made the news. According to reports, the couple has decided against giving their relationship another chance. They have not commented on their relationship status to the media as of now. Affleck was also missing from the birthday celebrations. On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Atlas.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  2. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
Football News
  1. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  2. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  4. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
  5. Messi, Mascherano React After Argentina's Controversial Defeat Against Morocco In Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  2. Two Indian Astronauts Shortlisted To Begin Training With NASA In August
  3. 'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Recalls 'Incorrect' 1989 Verdict
  4. Himachal Rains: Leh-Manali Road Closed After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood; Advisory Issued
  5. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Says 'My Vision Is Back'; Spotted Making First Public Appearance After Corneal Damage
  4. Akshay Kumar Recalls Being Cheated By Some Producers, Reveals He Has Not Yet Received His Payment
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  2. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  3. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  4. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round