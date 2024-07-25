Taking to her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez shared a video which gave her fans of what happened in her ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party. In one visual, she is seen decked in a green evening gown with her hair up in an elaborate updo. She was seen posing in front of her multi-tiered birthday cake as she sang for her friends. The video shows the venue decked like ‘Bridgerton’ and everyone was following the theme. In another frame, she was seen in a bejewelled gown as she sat on a throne and enjoyed her birthday.