Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck

A source alleged to the publication that she is no longer willing to do "more" to keep their marriage together. The insider claimed, "Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more. It's not getting any better; it's worse." The outlet also claimed that Jennifer has had enough due to Ben's alleged "grumpy and negative" nature. The insider added, "Ben is a great guy, but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos, like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn't smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her." "He chain-smokes and cusses and seems irritated a lot of the time. Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know?" the source added.