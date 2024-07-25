In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa’s ‘Be A Man’, Bhuvan Bam spoke about losing his mother and father during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was visibly emotional as he spoke about his loss for the first time on a public platform. Without divulging many details, Bam said that he is still unable to process the emotions. He said, “I am still unable to process this feeling and that’s the reason why I don’t talk much about this. Jo ho gaya, koi fayda nahi soch kar.” (What’s done is done, there’s no use thinking about it).