Bhuvan Bam started his career as a video creator on YouTube. His short skits gained him immense popularity on the internet. From there till now, he has evolved into an actor who has given stellar performances in multiple web series. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about losing both his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time.
In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa’s ‘Be A Man’, Bhuvan Bam spoke about losing his mother and father during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was visibly emotional as he spoke about his loss for the first time on a public platform. Without divulging many details, Bam said that he is still unable to process the emotions. He said, “I am still unable to process this feeling and that’s the reason why I don’t talk much about this. Jo ho gaya, koi fayda nahi soch kar.” (What’s done is done, there’s no use thinking about it).
Bam also opened up about his father’s drinking problem. He mentioned that he wanted to help his father, but he asked him to leave him alone. He also recalled how people would wait for him outside his house in Delhi and he would deal with the struggles and fights at home.
He continued, “Now when I look back, it’s funny but at that point, it was scary... There was always a queue outside my house and after BB Ki Vines picked up… In between all this, andar kalesh chal rahe hai ghar mein. Once everyone is gone, I’ll come inside, I’ll chat with Dad, and try to understand his problem. But the decibel would be high. That cycle never stopped. Then I decided that I can’t live like this, I have to shift houses.”
He lost both his parents in 2021 after they battled COVID-19 and dealt with its complications. On the work front, he was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Taaza Khabar.’