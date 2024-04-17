‘Taaza Khabar’: Bhuvan Bam-Starrer Hit Series Wraps Up Its Season 2 Shoot

Shriya Pilgaonkar said: “Shooting for ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2 was an absolute joy. I can't believe we've reached the final day of shooting for the new season. It's been an amazing journey, and I've loved every moment on set. I'll truly miss playing Madhu and being part of this incredible experience. I can't wait to see how audiences react to this new season, where they'll witness a completely different side of Madhu. It's going to be exciting to share this fresh journey with everyone.”