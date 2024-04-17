Art & Entertainment

‘Taaza Khabar’: Bhuvan Bam-Starrer Hit Series Wraps Up Its Season 2 Shoot

The second season of the hit streaming series ‘Taaza Khabar’, which stars India’s one of the biggest YouTubers Bhuvan Bam, and actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, has wrapped up its shoot.

Bhuvan Bam Photo: Instagram
Pictures from the wrap up show the cast and the crew in a jolly mood as the series is now set to enter post-production. The actors can be seen cutting a cake to celebrate their labour of love.

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam said: “Shooting for ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2 was like homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh, Deven ji, all of us were super excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite, especially my character Vasant.”

He further mentioned that with Season 2, they’re delving deeper into Vasant's life.

“He can't wait to see how audiences react. A big thank you to all my fans for making Season 1 such a success and embracing 'Vasya' as their own. I hope audiences enjoy the new season,” he added.

The show, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said: “Shooting for ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2 was an absolute joy. I can't believe we've reached the final day of shooting for the new season. It's been an amazing journey, and I've loved every moment on set. I'll truly miss playing Madhu and being part of this incredible experience. I can't wait to see how audiences react to this new season, where they'll witness a completely different side of Madhu. It's going to be exciting to share this fresh journey with everyone.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, ‘Taaza Khabar 2’ will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

