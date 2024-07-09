Deepfake has been grabbing the headlines for a while now. This AI-generated technology has gained immense popularity and become a significant threat, especially to celebrities as malicious videos are created by using AI technology. Several celebs have fallen prey to deepfake. Popular content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has also become the victim of deepfake video. He has taken action against it by filing a police complaint at the Oshiwara police station, in Mumbai. The investigation is currently underway. Bhuvan's deepfake video which has been making rounds on the internet, falsely represented him urging people to invest in tennis through a bookie’s predictions.