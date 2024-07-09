Art & Entertainment

Bhuvan Bam Lodges A Complaint After Falling Victim To Deepfake: It's Completely Fake And Misguided

Bhuvan Bam has taken action against his viral deepfake video by filing a police complaint at the Oshiwara police station, in Mumbai.

Instagram
Bhuvan Bam files complaint against his deepfake video Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Deepfake has been grabbing the headlines for a while now. This AI-generated technology has gained immense popularity and become a significant threat, especially to celebrities as malicious videos are created by using AI technology. Several celebs have fallen prey to deepfake. Popular content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has also become the victim of deepfake video. He has taken action against it by filing a police complaint at the Oshiwara police station, in Mumbai. The investigation is currently underway. Bhuvan's deepfake video which has been making rounds on the internet, falsely represented him urging people to invest in tennis through a bookie’s predictions. 

Bhuvan Bam urged his fans to be cautious about the deepfake menace. He told Times of India, “I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making rounds on social media.'' He clarified that the video is ''completely fake and misguided'' and added, ''My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter.”

The 'Taaza Khabar' actor further wrote, ''I humbly request everyone not to fall for this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss. It’s crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits''.

Recently, Aamir Khan's deepfake video also surfaced on social media where he was seen promoting a political party. It caught everyone’s attention, and Mumbai police registered an FIR against an unnamed person.

The actor's spokesperson also issued a statement and said that the viral video was “fake”. The statement read: “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections''.

Ranveer Singh also became the victim of a deepfake video in which he was seen criticising the government and requesting people to vote for “Nayay (justice)” in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, it was clarified that the video was morphed and edited.

Earlier, actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif among others became victims of deepfake manipulation.

