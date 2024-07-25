In a conversation with The Lallantop, Ajay Devgn recalled how he got the role for ‘Zakhm.’ He mentioned that he received a call from Bhatt while he was in the shower. He told the director that he was taking a shower, but the director started narrating the story then and there on call. Devgn said, “It’s lovely to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I was playing him in the film. I remember when I was shooting in Hyderabad… we didn’t have mobile phones then. I was in the shower when the landline in my room rang, the ones which used to be placed in the bathroom, close to your shower… I just picked it up, so the voice on the other side said, ‘Mahesh sir wants to speak to you!’ He passed him the phone and then I said, ‘Bhatt sahab I am having a shower’, and he said, ‘You just listen to me, I am directing the last film of my life, and I am quitting after this.’”