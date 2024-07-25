Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower

Ajay Devgn revealed that he said yes to Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' while he was in the shower. He won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn in 'Zakhm' Photo: X
info_icon

More than two decades ago, Ajay Devgn won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Zakhm.’ His performance as Ajay Desai was gritty, nuanced, and impeccable. In a recent interview, Devgn opened up about this film and revealed that he said yes to Bhatt’s last directorial while he was in the shower.

In a conversation with The Lallantop, Ajay Devgn recalled how he got the role for ‘Zakhm.’ He mentioned that he received a call from Bhatt while he was in the shower.  He told the director that he was taking a shower, but the director started narrating the story then and there on call. Devgn said, “It’s lovely to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I was playing him in the film. I remember when I was shooting in Hyderabad… we didn’t have mobile phones then. I was in the shower when the landline in my room rang, the ones which used to be placed in the bathroom, close to your shower… I just picked it up, so the voice on the other side said, ‘Mahesh sir wants to speak to you!’ He passed him the phone and then I said, ‘Bhatt sahab I am having a shower’, and he said, ‘You just listen to me, I am directing the last film of my life, and I am quitting after this.’”

Devgn could not pay attention to the story much, but he instantly said yes. He continued, “He started to narrate the story, but because I was in the shower, I said, ‘Bhatt sahab, I am taking a shower, I will do the film’. That’s how Zakhm happened. After that, he never made a film. He stuck to his words.”

‘Zakhm’ starred Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Bhatt, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The movie revolves around the story of a music director who wants to have his child in India while his wife wants to give birth in England. On the work front, Devgn has starred in ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Maidaan’ this year.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’ where he will be reuniting with Tabu. The film is set to release in theatres on August 2.

