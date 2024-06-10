Art & Entertainment

'Kalyug' Actress Ssmilly Suri Reveals Pooja Bhatt Asked Mahesh Bhatt To Not Offer Her Films: I Don’t Blame Him

Ssmilly Suri made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kalyug’, helmed by her brother Mohit Suri.

'Kalyug' Actress Ssmilly Suri
Actress Ssmilly Suri made her acting debut with the film 'Kalyug', which also starred Kunal Kemmu and Amrita Singh. During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress revealed how Pooja Bhatt advised Mahesh Bhatt not to offer her any films, and recalled how it had an impact on her career and personal life.

She mentioned how her uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, could not offer her work after ‘Kalyug’ (2005) due to her cousin Pooja Bhatt. Ssmilly shared how Pooja had dropped her from her debut film 'Holiday' as well, but she was happy to be dropped from 'Holiday' since she ended up doing 'Kalyug', which was a hit.

Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt Photo: X
"Pooja dropped me from her first film 'Holiday'. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do 'Kalyug', which was a hit. I was going through a lot of shame and depression as she used to write a lot about. When I came back from the sets of 'Holiday', I locked myself in a room. At that time, Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) told me that I would be doing 'Kalyug'. I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him," she stated.

Ssmilly asserted that she did learn a lot while working on ‘Holiday’ since she collaborated with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar for six months. “A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it," she added.

Ssmilly’s debut film ‘Kalyug’ was directed by her brother Mohit Suri, and also starred her cousin Emraan Hashmi in a supporting role. She went onto star in other films till 2012, and got married to Vineet Bangera in July 2014, but the couple later separated. Her comeback project 'House of Lies' was released on May 31 on Zee5.

