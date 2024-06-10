'Kalyug' Actress Ssmilly Suri Reveals Pooja Bhatt Asked Mahesh Bhatt To Not Offer Her Films: I Don’t Blame Him

"Pooja dropped me from her first film 'Holiday'. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do 'Kalyug', which was a hit. I was going through a lot of shame and depression as she used to write a lot about. When I came back from the sets of 'Holiday', I locked myself in a room. At that time, Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) told me that I would be doing 'Kalyug'. I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him," she stated.