Kunal Kemmu Birthday Special: 6 Best Performances Of The Versatile Actor

Actor Kunal Kemmu started his acting career in childhood and today he is one of the most versatile actors. Kunal delivered some really stellar performances as a child artiste in films like 'Sir, 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' among others. He made his debut as a male lead in 'Kalyug' in 2005. The actor has also given some best acts in comedies like 'Golmaal' franchise, 'Dhol', 'Lootcase', etc. This year, Kunal also made his debut as director by helming 'Madgaon Express'.