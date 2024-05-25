Kunal Kemmu Birthday Special: 6 Best Performances Of The Versatile Actor

Actor Kunal Kemmu started his acting career in childhood and today he is one of the most versatile actors. Kunal delivered some really stellar performances as a child artiste in films like 'Sir, 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' among others. He made his debut as a male lead in 'Kalyug' in 2005. The actor has also given some best acts in comedies like 'Golmaal' franchise, 'Dhol', 'Lootcase', etc. This year, Kunal also made his debut as director by helming 'Madgaon Express'.
Today, Kunal has turned a year older. On his 41st birthday, let's have a look at some of his best performances.
1. 'Zakhm' (1998)
Kunal Kemmu gave one of his best performances as Ajay Devgan's younger self in this Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Kunal received widespread acclaim by playing a young boy. The movie also starred Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Nagarjuna.
2. 'Kalyug' (2005)
Kunal made his debut as an adult in Mohit Suri's film. He stunned the audience with his intense and emotional act. He received huge appreciation for his role in the thriller. Kunal also bagged the Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow.
3. 'Traffic Signal' (2007)
This critically acclaimed film by Madhur Bhandarkar, saw Kunal in the role of Silsila, a street-smart young man who navigated the complexities of life at a traffic signal. Kunal aced his part and his compelling acting proved how versatile he is as an actor.
4. 'Go Goa Gone' (2013)
Kunal played Hardik in this cult zombie-comedy. It was a huge blockbuster. Kunal, who is know for his comic timing and effortless dialogue delivery, pulled off his role with panache.
5. 'Kalank' (2019)
Kunal yet again proved how talented he is by trying something different. He played a grey character named Abdul, who is a blacksmith by profession. He surprised everyone with this negative role of him. By playing Abdul, Kunal proved he can pay serious or negative role as well.
6. 'Malang' (2020)
Kunal is mostly known for playing comic roles. He proved everyone wrong by playing the antagonist Michael Rodrigues, who is a cop. He delivered intense and menacing performance and proved yet again they he can ace complex roles as well.