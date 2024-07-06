Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to share the screen once again after starring in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood. Their upcoming film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ was set to release on July 5. However, the movie was postponed to a later date. Now, the team has finally shared the new release date of the film and fans cannot contain their excitement.
Taking to their Instagram, Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared a poster of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ and shared the new release date of the film. The poster featured the star cast of the film and mentioned that the movie will be released in theatres on August 2. Sharing the new release date, the stars wrote, “The wait ends on 2nd August! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2 @neerajpofficial @tabutiful @jimmysheirgill @shantanu.maheshwari @saieemmanjrekar @nh_studioz @fridayfilmworks @panorama_studios @zeemusiccompany”
Take a look at the announcement of the new release date of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ here.
The announcement post has fetched over 22K likes. Reacting to the news, fans expressed their excitement. One fan said, “The wait is long, but it will be worth it.” A second fan commented, “Aap Aur Tabu ko Bhagwan ne Ek Saath is Duniya mein or is industry mein bheja wo bhi humare to bahut badi baat hai sir… True love.” A third fan mentioned, “27 days more.”
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ revolves around a love story between a couple that happens to cross paths once again after 22 years. It was reported that the makers had to postpone the release of the film due to requests from film exhibitors and distributors. The romantic thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.