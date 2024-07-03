'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason

Recently, the trailer of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' was unveiled and it received an overwhelming response. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' trailer starts with a young couple, who are in relationship, talking to each other. The girl asks her lover, “Agar humein kisi ne alag kar diya toh?” The boy says, “Maine check kiya koi aisa paida nahin hua abhi tak.” Then it takes us to a jail where we see Shantanu Maheshwari's character. He is a prisoner there and immediately we see Ajay Devgn who plays the grown-up prisoner. The love story is set between 2000 and 2023. Tabu plays Ajay's love interest. They were head over heels in love with each other and were separated. They former then got married to someone else.