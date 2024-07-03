Art & Entertainment

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' makers decided to postpone the film at the ''request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity.”

YouTube
Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer musical love story, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' has been postponed. The makers, on Tuesday, took to social media to announce the news. The new release date is yet to be announced. The Neeraj Pandey directorial was slated to hit the screens on July 5.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' makers have decided to postpone the film at the ''request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity.”

The production company shared a statement on Instagram handle that read: “Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon (sic)''.

Recently, the trailer of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' was unveiled and it received an overwhelming response. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' trailer starts with a young couple, who are in relationship, talking to each other. The girl asks her lover, “Agar humein kisi ne alag kar diya toh?” The boy says, “Maine check kiya koi aisa paida nahin hua abhi tak.” Then it takes us to a jail where we see Shantanu Maheshwari's character. He is a prisoner there and immediately we see Ajay Devgn who plays the grown-up prisoner. The love story is set between 2000 and 2023. Tabu plays Ajay's love interest. They were head over heels in love with each other and were separated. They former then got married to someone else.

In an interview with News18, Neeraj Pandey opened up on not following the route of de-aging for Ajay Devgn and Tabu through VFX. He said, ''We’ve done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can’t age Ajay and Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is presented by NH Studios and A Friday Filmworks Production and produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.

