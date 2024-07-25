'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Did Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Get A Release Date? Here's What We Know

While speaking of being a part of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Samantha had said earlier, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because the last moment I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks.”