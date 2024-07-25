'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Did Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Get A Release Date? Here's What We Know

'Citadel' Indian version which is titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is one of the most anticipated upcoming series. The spy series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement and fans are excited to see Samantha and Varun sharing the same screen space together for the first time. It seems the wait for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will come to an end soon. Today, July 25, the makers shared an update on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' which has doubled the excitement level.
When is 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' releasing?
Director Raj & DK shared an Instagram post on their social media handle with a date mentioned on it as: "01.08" and captioned it with a honey and a rabbit face emoji. Nothing much has been revealed in the caption but it has piqued fans' curiosity. Fans speculated that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer will release on August 1.
As per sources, Prime Video is all set to host an event on August 1, with Varun and Samantha to announce the premiere date of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
About 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
'The Family Man' director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have led the production along with Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo brothers’ AGBO. Raj & DK are also the showrunners and directors of the series.
Apart from Samantha and Varun, the show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.
While speaking of being a part of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Samantha had said earlier, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because the last moment I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks.”