Released last month, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ was received well by not just the fans of the franchise but also the critics. The animated film is still running in cinemas. After almost a month of a successful theatrical run, the movie has now become the highest-grossing animated film in history surpassing ‘Frozen 2.’
‘Inside Out 2’ has become the fastest animated film to hit $1 billion globally in just 19 days. Not just this, it has also become the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, and the only one to cross $1 billion at the box office. It also boasts the biggest global animation opening ($292 million), the second-largest domestic animation opening ($154 million), and the highest-grossing film in the history of Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Uruguay.
Overall, ‘Inside Out 2’ has raked in $1.462 billion at the global box office. It has surpassed Disney’s 'Frozen 2' from 2019 and secured the 13th position in the all-time global box office rankings. Pixar took to its social media to share this announcement. They shared an illustration that featured all the characters from the movie and wrote, “We’re filled with Joy! Thanks to every fan around the world for making ‘Inside Out 2’ the biggest animated movie of all time.”
The post has fetched over 84K likes. Reacting to the post, fans celebrated in the comment section. One fan said, “Such an amazing movie, I genuinely refer to it for when I’m going through emotional roller coasters now… A masterpiece!!!!” A second fan commented, “Both first and second are absolutely masterpieces! I cannot wait for the third.” A third fan wrote, “Oh my gosh! You have no idea how much this means to me! This movie has brought me so much comfort and joy. I’ve seen it three times already and I was hoping it would hit this milestone.”
In its sixth week of release, ‘Inside Out 2’ has surpassed $600 million at the domestic box office and has earned $861 million in international markets. The movie revolves around Riley, a teenager, who deals with adolescence and puberty. The voice cast stars Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, and Diane Lane among others. It has been helmed by Kelsey Mann.