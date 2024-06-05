Hollywood

'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions

The 'Inside Out 2' trailer shows Riley battling her complicated thoughts and emotions.

YouTube
'Inside Out 2' Trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon

'Inside Out 2' final trailer was unveiled today, June 5, by Pixar. The animated film is all set to hit the screens on June 14. The 'Inside Out 2' trailer shows Riley battling her complicated thoughts and emotions.

'Inside Out 2' is coming after nine years of the first one that came in 2015. In the sequel, Riley turns 13, and as she turns teen, we will get to see new emotions including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment.

The final trailer of 'Inside Out 2' trailer begins with Riley’s parents asking her about her camp, to which she says, ''It was good'' and doesn't let her real emotions come out. Anger dominates her mom's emotion, and she is worried about her daughter who is a teen now, doesn't share much about anything with her.

In the previous trailers, we saw how Riley bottled up her emotions of Joy, Fear, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust. We will get to see how she navigates through his complicated emotions of hers. We also get a glimpse of Nostalgia, in the trailer of 'Inside Out 2'.

Amy Poehler is back as Joy, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will reprise Sadness, and Anger. Tony Hale and Liza Lapira have joined as Fear and Disgust. Earlier, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling played these roles. Maya Hawke has joined as Anxiety, which is a new emotion of Riley. Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter have voiced Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

As we all know Pixar has offered has some of wonderful stories in the past. Nine years back when 'Inside Out' was released, it was not only raved for his great animation but also for the premise. From the character designs, score, script and to the witty and clever, everything about 'Inside Out' was outstanding. Most importantly it gave a message on child's mental health.

In 'Inside Out 2', as Riley is a teen now, let's see how she deals with various emotions and chaos of life of her at this stage.

