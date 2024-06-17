'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally

'Inside Out 2' is about the challenges, struggles one goes through during teenage days. 'Inside Out 2' trailer received positive responses and the reviews are also good. The main character Riley is seen battling her complicated thoughts and emotions as she turns 13. 'Inside Out 2' has new emotions including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment. The running time of the film is 1 hour 36 minutes.