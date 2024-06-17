Hollywood

'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally

As per reports, 'Inside Out 2' has earned $155 million in North America. Internationally, the Kelsey Mann-directed minted $140 million during the opening weekend.

Instagram
'Inside Out 2' Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Inside Out 2' that hit the theatres worldwide on June 14, has recorded the biggest opening weekend. It has exceeded box office predictions. As per the predictions, it was expected to earn $80 million to $90.

According to Deadline, 'Inside Out 2' has earned $155 million in North America. Internationally, the Kelsey Mann-directed minted $140 million during the opening weekend. So, globally, 'Inside Out 2' stands at $295 million. It has surpassed 'Frozen 2' which earned an estimated $135 million. 'Inside Out 2' becomes first movie since 'Barbie' to earn over $100 million in the opening weekend. 'Barbie' which released in July last year earned $162 million.

The Disney/Pixar film becomes the second-biggest animated opening of all time. 'Incredibles 2' holds the first spot. It grossed $182.7 million.

The opening weekend of the Kelsey Mann-directed has outperformed films like 'Dune 2' that earned $82.5 million and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' which earned $80 million.

Reportedly, 'Inside Out' was released in 400 IMAX screens, over 900 premium large format screens, and more than 2,500 3D screens. It had a strong start. Reportedly, it earned $13 million from Thursday preview showings. It was said to be made on an estimated cost of $200 million, excluding marketing expenses.

'Inside Out' which released in 2015 was also a huge success at the box office. It made a lifetime domestic collection of $356 million in North America and $858.8 million globally.

'Inside Out 2' is about the challenges, struggles one goes through during teenage days. 'Inside Out 2' trailer received positive responses and the reviews are also good. The main character Riley is seen battling her complicated thoughts and emotions as she turns 13. 'Inside Out 2' has new emotions including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment. The running time of the film is 1 hour 36 minutes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Man Kills Son Over Property Dispute In Telangana
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident Triggers Haunting Memories Of Odisha Tragedy | Recent Train Mishaps
  5. Punjab: BJP, AAP Field Turncoats For Jalandhar West Assembly Bypoll
Entertainment News
  1. How To Ace The Perfect Eid Look? Fatima Sana Shaikh Gives Tips
  2. More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2
  3. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
  4. Renu Desai Shuts Down Troll Commenting On Her Divorce With Pawan Kalyan: He Was The One Who Left Me And Remarried
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. NEP Vs BAN Controversy: Jaker Ali Seeks Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch
  3. Week In Review, June 10-16: Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup; Nagal Attains Career-High Ranking
  4. Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained
  5. Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics
World News
  1. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  2. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  3. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  4. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  5. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s