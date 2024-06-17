'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally

'Inside Out 2' that hit the theatres worldwide on June 14, has recorded the biggest opening weekend. It has exceeded box office predictions. As per the predictions, it was expected to earn $80 million to $90.
According to Deadline, 'Inside Out 2' has earned $155 million in North America. Internationally, the Kelsey Mann-directed minted $140 million during the opening weekend. So, globally, 'Inside Out 2' stands at $295 million. It has surpassed 'Frozen 2' which earned an estimated $135 million. 'Inside Out 2' becomes first movie since 'Barbie' to earn over $100 million in the opening weekend. 'Barbie' which released in July last year earned $162 million.
The Disney/Pixar film becomes the second-biggest animated opening of all time. 'Incredibles 2' holds the first spot. It grossed $182.7 million.
The opening weekend of the Kelsey Mann-directed has outperformed films like 'Dune 2' that earned $82.5 million and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' which earned $80 million.
Reportedly, 'Inside Out' was released in 400 IMAX screens, over 900 premium large format screens, and more than 2,500 3D screens. It had a strong start. Reportedly, it earned $13 million from Thursday preview showings. It was said to be made on an estimated cost of $200 million, excluding marketing expenses.
'Inside Out' which released in 2015 was also a huge success at the box office. It made a lifetime domestic collection of $356 million in North America and $858.8 million globally.
'Inside Out 2' is about the challenges, struggles one goes through during teenage days. 'Inside Out 2' trailer received positive responses and the reviews are also good. The main character Riley is seen battling her complicated thoughts and emotions as she turns 13. 'Inside Out 2' has new emotions including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment. The running time of the film is 1 hour 36 minutes.