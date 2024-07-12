Art & Entertainment

Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : John Cena, KGF Star Yash Arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding

12 July 2024
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding Live Updates
Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 12: Welcome to Outlook Entertainment live blog. We provide you real-time updates from the world of entertainment to keep you updated with the latest trends
LIVE UPDATES

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Akshay Kumar will not attend Ambani's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive and will Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding. Read Full Story

Entertainment News LIVE Update: 'Indian 2' Review

Entertainment News LIVE Update: 'Indian 2' was released in theatres today. The movie has become famous as Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy – a freedom fighter. Read Indian 2 review here

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: KGF Star Yash arrives in Mumbai 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: 'KGF' Star Yash Sports New Look As He Arrives For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding.

Entertainment News LIVE Update: Shelley Duvall Passes Away

Entertainment News LIVE Update: Actor Shelley Duvall passes away at the age of 75. She was an American actress who began her career in 1970. She was cast in movies such as Changing Habits, Tale of the Mummy, Home Fries and so on. Read Full Story

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: The WWE Superstar John Cena arrives in Mumbai for grand wedding of Ambani's. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: John Cena arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for the wedding, fans screen 'John Babu' and 'John Kaka'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Singer Rema and Luis Fonsi arrives for Anant Bhai and Radhika Merchant wedding celebrations in Mumbai

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: A report has revealed that singer Rema and Luis Fonsi are all set to perform at the bash. Read Full Story

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Bihar arrived in Mumbai to attend Ambani's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Sri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, and Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Mumbai for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, 12 July: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back to attend Ambani's Wedding

Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, 12 July: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back in Mumbai from London to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding.

Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, 12 July: Total Cost of Ambani's Wedding 

Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, 12 July: Total cost Rs 5000 Cr, 0.5% of Ambani’s Net Worth. The first half of the wedding took place at Jamnagar, India in March and on a luxury cruise from Italy to France in June. The final day is today, taking place in Mumbai, India. Read Full story

