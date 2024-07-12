A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Garima Das
Radhika looked gorgeous in a purple heavily embellished lehenga choli and wore diamond jewellery. She competed her look with a neat bun that was adorned with flowers.
Radhika Merchant slayed in all her pre-wedding festivities attires. She donned this gorgeous shimmery saree for after-party.
Radhika looked divine at her haldi ceremony. Her phoolon ka sadar and Gajra-like jewellery were the main highlights of her entire look.
Radhika looked stunning in this custom lehenga that she wore for her Mameru ceremony. It had hues of orange and rani pink and the embroidery honouring the nine goddesses of Navratri made it more special.
She donned yet another gorgeous lehenga for one of the ceremonies. It had intricate glass work and embroidery all over.
Radhika Merchant looked elegant in a white saree and blush pink blouse, that she donned for the Graha Shanti Puja.