Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration

Garima Das
Avneet Kaur is a true style icon, and she nevers disappoints the fashion police with her sartorial choices. We loved the way she styled her white co-ord set with a pair of headphones and a stylish bag.
Avneet, in a green bodycon dress, exuded hotness and charm. She tied her hair in a bun, opted for nude makeup and wore a pair of stylish heels and carried a cute black bag to complete her look.
This black co-ord set paired with black goggles, and a pair of matching footwear, is a perfect look to go for shopping when you are vacationing. She added a touch of glamour to her look.
Avneet looked classy and gorgeous in this satin ensemble that she donned during her London vacay. It's a perfect party look and she accentuated it by styling it with a black bag and golden accessories.
Avneet looked smouldering hot in this satin violet off-shoulder short dress. It's perfect pick for weekend party nights.