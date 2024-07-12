After giving everyone a glimpse of their opulent pre-wedding events and star-studded wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra. The wedding has become the talk of the town. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema and ‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi are all set to perform at the bash.
As reported by The Times of India, Rema and Luis Fonsi are all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The singers also took to their social media handles to post their journey to Mumbai. Rema posted a video of him dressed in a black sleeveless hoodie and black joggers. The Nigerian singer was seen walking towards his private chartered plane. A report by Hindustan Times has mentioned that the singer is charging $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) to perform his viral song at the wedding.
Take a look at the Story shared by Rema here.
On the other hand, Luis Fonsi shared a video of him from inside his chartered plane. He shared how he was flying from Miami to Mumbai. The Latin singer was seen wearing a black t-shirt that he had paired with a black cap. He had his headset on and was watching something on his phone.
Take a look at the Story posted by Luis Fonsi here.
Ahead of the wedding, the guest list of the Ambani-Merchant wedding was revealed. The guest list includes Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee among many other eminent dignitaries and personalities.
The wedding is set to take place on July 12. The celebration has been spread across three days. The couple will host a lavish reception on July 14 which will be attended by the biggest names in Indian entertainment, sports, and politics.