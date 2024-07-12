As reported by The Times of India, Rema and Luis Fonsi are all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The singers also took to their social media handles to post their journey to Mumbai. Rema posted a video of him dressed in a black sleeveless hoodie and black joggers. The Nigerian singer was seen walking towards his private chartered plane. A report by Hindustan Times has mentioned that the singer is charging $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) to perform his viral song at the wedding.