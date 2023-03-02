Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Donnie Yen Called Out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian Stereotypes, Got Scripts Changed

Home Art & Entertainment

Donnie Yen Called Out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian Stereotypes, Got Scripts Changed

Actor Donnie Yen is making his 'John Wick' debut in the upcoming fourth installment as Caine, a blind assassin caught between his ties to the villainous High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' eponymous killer.

Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 1:18 pm

Actor Donnie Yen is making his 'John Wick' debut in the upcoming fourth installment as Caine, a blind assassin caught between his ties to the villainous High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' eponymous killer.

It turns out Yen's character was not originally named Caine. The actor told GQ magazine that he called out the 'John Wick: Chapter 4' script for including Asian stereotypes, leading to changes regarding his character's name and appearance in the film, reports 'Variety'.


"The name was Shang or Chang," Yen said of his 'John Wick' character.

"Why does he always have to be called Shang or Chang? Why can't he have a normal name? Why do you have to be so generic? Then the wardrobe again -- oh, mandarin collars. Why is everything so generic? This is a 'John Wick' movie. Everybody's supposed to be cool and fashionable. Why can't he look cool and fashionable?"

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director Chad Stahelski listened to Yen's criticism and agreed to modify the character. Yen, who was able to redesign the character as an homage to Bruce Lee, maintained that he had "a very respectful experience working on 'John Wick,'" adding, "Overall, I enjoyed making the film."

It was hardly the first time Yen played a role in un-stereotyping a Hollywood tentpole. When Yen was being courted to star as the blind warrior Chirrut Imwe in Disney's 'Star Wars' prequel movie 'Rogue One', the script positioned the character as a stereotypical martial artist.

"One thing I pointed out is he was a stereotype. Typical master. Doesn't smile," Yen said.

The actor made his criticisms known to the 'Rogue One' creative team, who responded by overhauling the script to give Chirrut more comedic beats. Yen was even afforded opportunities to improvise jokes during filming.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' opens in theatres nationwide March 24 from Lionsgate.

Related stories

Keanu Reeves Trained For 3 Months For 'John Wick 4' Action Series

'John Wick Chapter 4' Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Back With More Action, Drama

'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Golda' And 'Plane' Part Of Lionsgate's India Theatrical Slate For 2023

Tags

Art & Entertainment Donnie Yen John Wick 4 Rogue One Caine Keanu Reeves High Table Eponymous Killer Chad Stahelski
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority