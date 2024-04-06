Art & Entertainment

Divyendu Describes His 'Mirzapur' Character Munna As A Troubled Soul

Actor Divyendu, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response for his film ‘Madgaon Express’, has shared that his character of Munna Tripathi from the streaming series ‘Mirzapur’ is a troubled soul.

Instagram
Divyendu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor also shared that he will not be a part of the upcoming 3rd season of the show.

The actor told ‘Human of Bombay’, “I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, his character Munna was killed. However, fans continued to speculate conspiracy theories that Munna Tripathi is in fact alive. But, the actor’s statement cleared the air.

Talking about his character, Divyendu said: “For me, Munna was a really troubled soul. I knew that this was a banger of a script and it would be iconic. It would explode. But, funnily enough, initially, I was approached for Babloo’s character but then a couple of days later they realised I would be a much better fit for Munna.”

“When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character because it is not easy. At times it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it you realise how dark it was,” he added.

