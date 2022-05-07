Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming release ‘Prithviraj’. Talking about the film’s subject, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted it to be an authentic representation of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. For this purpose, Yash Raj Film’s head, Aditya Chopra transformed an entire floor in the studio to a research wing, according to koimoi.

Kumar said, “When I was narrated the film by Dr. Saab, I was taken aback by the amount of research that he has done while writing this film. Writing and directing a historical is not an easy job and I was deeply impressed that he has left no stone unturned to ensure that we are paying the most glorious tribute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and valour.”

As you might have guessed, the film is a representation of valour of Samrat Prithviraj and Kumar plays the lead who fought mightily against merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The actor said, “He waited for 18 years of his life nurturing and making Prithviraj the most glorious retelling of the Samrat’s life! I hope that people love this film and it becomes the most authentic reference point for the mighty king’s life.”

The director then said that they wanted to give a proper and glorious tribute to the warrior. “We did everything necessary to ensure that we were making the most authentic retelling of the life and times of the mighty Hindu warrior! Step one to attempt such an extravagant historical is always research and we wanted to be absolutely thorough and accurate.”

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar will make her debut in Bollywood with the film and play the role of Samrat Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita. The movie is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.