Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce 'Going To Be An Amicable Process', Primary Custody Of Kids To Go To The Latter-Report

On January 17, 2022, actor Dhanush announced on social media that he and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are separating after 18 years of marriage. After almost a year and a half after their separation announcement, they officially filed for divorce recently at the Chennai family court. As per a latest report, Dhanush and Aishwarya's divorce process will be ''amicable'' and there won't be any fights in the court. The report also states that Aishwarya might have custody of their sons-Linga and Yatra.
HT quoted a source saying, “They have officially filed for a divorce in Chennai. They have not been staying together since separation and were focusing on healing from the split. Now, they have felt the need to move on in life, which is why they have filed for a divorce''.
A source also told the entertainment portal that Aishwarya and Dhanush have filed for divorce mutually. “There is not going to be a fight in court for divorce or any mud slinging. They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together. They have respect for each other. It’s going to be an amicable process,” said the source.
The source also revealed that currently the estranged couple is co-parenting their sons on a cordial level. ''However, the primary custody is expected to go to Aishwaryaa, and Dhanush is not contesting it. That being said, he is always there for his kids. At the moment, the estranged couple is involved in active discussions with their kids to help them sail the divorce process smoothly,” said the insider.
Their separation announcement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”.
For those unaware, Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in a grand wedding in 2004.