Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: Haruo Sotozaki's Anime Film Surpasses Mirai's Opening Day Haul

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle had a strong opening at the Indian box office
It has earned more than Teja Sajja's Mirai on Day 1
The Japanese animated film has also surpassed the opening day haul of Baaghi 4
Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which hit the Indian theatres on September 12, got off to a strong start. The Japanese animated film opened to positive reviews from Indian critics and audience alike. It was released in its original language with dubs in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Released in over 750 screens, it had an impressive total on opening day and surpassed the opening day earnings of some of the big releases this year.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collection Day 1 India
As per a report in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle collected around Rs 13 crore net in India.
On its opening day, the anime film lured the Indian audience to a great extent as the film had an overall 67.76% English occupancy on Friday. Afternoon shows recorded the maximum occupancy of 75.50%, followed by 74.33% during the morning shows, 64.20% during the night shows, and 57.00% during the evening shows.