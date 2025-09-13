Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: Haruo Sotozaki's Anime Film Surpasses Mirai's Opening Day Haul

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which hit the Indian theatres on September 12, got off to a strong start. The Japanese animated film opened to positive reviews from Indian critics and audience alike. It was released in its original language with dubs in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Released in over 750 screens, it had an impressive total on opening day and surpassed the opening day earnings of some of the big releases this year.