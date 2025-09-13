Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: Haruo Sotozaki's Anime Film Surpasses Mirai's Opening Day Haul

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had a phenomenal start at the Indian box office. It has earned more than Baaghi 4, Lokah and other recent Indian releases.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collection India
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Day 1 box office collection in India Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle had a strong opening at the Indian box office

  • It has earned more than Teja Sajja's Mirai on Day 1

  • The Japanese animated film has also surpassed the opening day haul of Baaghi 4

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which hit the Indian theatres on September 12, got off to a strong start. The Japanese animated film opened to positive reviews from Indian critics and audience alike. It was released in its original language with dubs in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Released in over 750 screens, it had an impressive total on opening day and surpassed the opening day earnings of some of the big releases this year.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collection Day 1 India

As per a report in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle collected around Rs 13 crore net in India.

On its opening day, the anime film lured the Indian audience to a great extent as the film had an overall 67.76% English occupancy on Friday. Afternoon shows recorded the maximum occupancy of 75.50%, followed by 74.33% during the morning shows, 64.20% during the night shows, and 57.00% during the evening shows.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking and box office prediction - X
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Prediction: Japanese Anime Film Set To Have A Historic Opening In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

Latest Stories

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  3. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions

  4. England Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s ENG Vs SA At Old Trafford – See Results

  5. Three Die In Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Russia Says Peace Talks Paused

  6. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 14th To September 20th: Step Into The Week With Guidance From The Stars Above

  8. Asia Cup: Pakistan Open Campaign With A Bang Against Oman