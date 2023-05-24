Debutante Shalini Chauhan On Working With Randeep Hooda In ‘Inspector Avinash’: He Was Always In My Bucket List 

Actress Shalini Chauhan is all set to make her acting debut through web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, written and directed by Neerraj Pathak. Randeep Hooda is playing the lead role and the show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra in pivotal roles.

The debutante actress got candid about her debut role and sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda. She shared, "It is a dream come true for me to have been given the chance to play the role of Pinky in my debut. I never expected that my performance would be so well-received and that it would capture people's attention. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to seeing what other roles will come my way."

Talking about how she landed into the role, she said, "Neeraj sir was searching for actors to play the character of Pinky. Many people were there in the pipeline. He wanted someone raw and a new face. When the show got announced, I congratulated sir and then he asked me to visit his office. I wasn't aware that he was considering me for this role but when he told me about Pinky, I got excited. So I gave an audition and a look test for the character, they liked it and I got selected for the role."

Sharing about how she prepped for the character, Shalini added, "Neeraj sir helped me to create the world of Pinky. I went to the set with a clean slate in order to delve into the character as per my director's vision and character's demand. Also, I'm quite confident about myself and my craft which helped to deliver my best. But yes, I forgot my dialogues after seeing Randeep Hooda in front of me during the scenes."

Describing his working experience with Randeep Hooda, she signed off by saying, "Randeep Hooda was always in my bucket list to work with. I'm a great admirer of his work and a huge fan of his art. I guess my dream manifested that I got to debut with him and one of the bucket lists got ticked. It was such an amazing experience working with him which words can't describe. Randeep Hooda is an incredible actor. It's a different feeling from becoming a fan to co actor on screen. He's so humble and grounded which I got to learn from him."