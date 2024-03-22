Art & Entertainment

Danny DeVito Reveals New Film With Arnold Schwarzenegger After 35 Years

Hollywood stars Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be seen reuniting on screen after 35 years after the 1998 film ‘Twins’.

22 March 2024
Arnold Schwarzeneggar, Danny DeVito Photo: People
DeVito has confirmed a new project is in the works with Schwarzenegger, reports people.com. “We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie,” DeVito told CNN.

Of his bond with the bodybuilder-actor-politician, he shared that their friendship predated the 1988 comedy about an unlikely pair of brothers.

“Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before 'Twins', years ago. We get along really well,” added DeVito, who also featured with the ‘Terminator’ star in the 1994 comedy ‘Junior’ with Emma Thompson.

The ‘Matilda’ star first teased a potential reunion with Schwarzenegger in November.

