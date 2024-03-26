Art & Entertainment

Cillian Murphy To Star In ‘Blood Runs Coal’ Film Adaptation

Oscar-winning star Cillian Murphy has been roped into star in and produce the ‘Blood Runs Coal’ film adaptation.

Cillian Murphy
Oscar-winning star Cillian Murphy has been roped into star in and produce the ‘Blood Runs Coal’ film adaptation.Universal Pictures has pre-emptively landed an adaptation of Mark A. Bradley’s 'Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America'.

'Blood Runs Coal' is based in the late 1960s in Pennsylvania’s coal mines, chronicling a shocking assassination that altered the history of American labour unions.

Murphy’s works include 'Oppenheimer', 'The Dark Knight', 'Red Eye', 'Dunkirk' and 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

The actor gained a massive fanbase with the portrayal of Tommy Shelby, the Birmingham gangster at the heart of 'Peaky Blinders'.

Talking about his upcoming work, he has upcoming projects including historical drama 'Small Things Like These', Netflix’s 'Steve' and 'Peaky Blinders' film.

