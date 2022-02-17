Chunky Panday Credits Bappi Lahiri For 'Giving Him His Career', Reveals Daughter Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has commented about her father, actor Chunky Panday, and late musician Bappi Lahiri's friendship. Ananya Panday said in a new interview that Chunky Panday credits the late artist for "giving him his career." She also expressed her respects to the singer.

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the age of 69 at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation took place on Thursday (17th February) morning.

According to a report by PinkVilla, in an interview, Ananya Panday said, “We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad’s most iconic songs, be it Laal Dupatte Wali or Tutak Tutak. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever.”

Chunky Panday had earlier in the day shared many nostalgic photos with the late musician on his Instagram Stories. Chunky Panday wrote in the first photo of Bappi, "Thank you for the music my dearest, dada." Sharing a black and white photo of the duo, the actor wrote, "Will miss you Bappi da, RIP."

A screenshot of Chunky Panday's Instagram story

Sharing another monochrome picture of the duo along with Govinda, he wrote, "Your music lives forever." Posting a video montage, Chunky Panday wrote, "I will miss you so much, my dearest Bappi Da. Your Music will live with us forever and ever. Thank you for making all our lives so melodious."

The director of the hospital where Bappi Lahiri died, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, was reported by news agency ANI as stating, "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night."

Previously, numerous celebrities had paid their respects at Bappi Lahiri's Mumbai home. Actor Kajol, her mother Tanuja, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Padmini Kolhapure, and singers Shaan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were among those who paid their respects to the late singer's family at his house. Bappi Lahiri's family was also visited by composer Lalit Pandit, lyricist Sameer Anjaab, and Sophie Choudhary.