Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cheating Complaint Filed Against Ameesha Patel

A social worker has file a cheating complaint against actress Ameesha Patel, who allegedly charged a huge sum but performed briefly for an event.

Cheating Complaint Filed Against Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel Instagram/ @ameeshapatel9

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 6:49 pm

Actress Ameesha Patel has been reportedly charged with cheating and a social worker has filed a complaint against her. The complain states that, Patel charged a huge sum for a show but did an ‘extremely brief’ performance. The actress tweeted about the event and said that she was scared. She also thanked the police for helping her get out. 

Patel last appeared in ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ in 2018 which co-starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi. The performance mentioned here, was supposed to be for an event in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on April 23. According to the Hindustan Times, Patel tweeted about it saying that it was a badly managed event. 

On April 26, one of the organisers, Sunil Jain, who is a social worker as well filed a complaint against Patel for not performing as per the expected limit.

Related stories

Ameesha Patel Says She Was Portrayed Arrogant, Snobbish For Not Indulging In Gossip

Ameesha Patel Talks About Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel

In charge of Moghat Police station, Ishwar Singh Chauhan spoke to Times Now and said, “I was also there on the day of the event of film actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people, but there was no indecency. There was no information regarding any other kind of apprehension.” He further added, “The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after performance for only three minutes.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Patel is facing legal issues. Producer Ajay Kumar Singh in 2019, accused Patel of Rs 2.5 crore fraud which she had borrowed for her film ‘Desi Magic’. Patel will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2’ with Sunny Deol. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ameesha Patel Bollywood Actor Cheating Social Worker Complaints Entertainment Event In India Ameesha Patel India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions