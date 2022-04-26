Cheating Complaint Filed Against Ameesha Patel

Actress Ameesha Patel has been reportedly charged with cheating and a social worker has filed a complaint against her. The complain states that, Patel charged a huge sum for a show but did an ‘extremely brief’ performance. The actress tweeted about the event and said that she was scared. She also thanked the police for helping her get out.

Patel last appeared in ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ in 2018 which co-starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi. The performance mentioned here, was supposed to be for an event in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on April 23. According to the Hindustan Times, Patel tweeted about it saying that it was a badly managed event.

Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 24, 2022

On April 26, one of the organisers, Sunil Jain, who is a social worker as well filed a complaint against Patel for not performing as per the expected limit.

In charge of Moghat Police station, Ishwar Singh Chauhan spoke to Times Now and said, “I was also there on the day of the event of film actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people, but there was no indecency. There was no information regarding any other kind of apprehension.” He further added, “The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after performance for only three minutes.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Patel is facing legal issues. Producer Ajay Kumar Singh in 2019, accused Patel of Rs 2.5 crore fraud which she had borrowed for her film ‘Desi Magic’. Patel will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2’ with Sunny Deol.