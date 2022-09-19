Chandan Roy Sanyal: I Was Unaware That Sanjay Mishra Recommended My Name For ‘Woh 3 Din’

Chandan Roy Sanyal is known for giving power-packed performances in every role he has played throughout his career. From Mikhail in ‘Kaminey’ to Bhopa Swami in ‘Aashram’, it will be correct to call him a character chameleon. So much so that Sanjay Mishra recommended his name for the role of Walter White in the upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’.

Talking about the same, Chandan Roy Sanyal says, “I was unaware that Sanjay Sir recommended my name for this film, we have never met earlier. I was touched that my performances were liked by such a great actor. He is a film school himself and ‘Woh 3 Din’ was a special journey with him.”

Helmed by filmmaker, Raj Ashoo, the actor's upcoming project is a slice-of-life film about hilarious conversations between a passenger and a rickshaw puller. Chandan Roy Sanyal and Sanjay Mishra will be essaying the roles of the passenger and the rickshaw-wala respectively.

On the work front, Chandan Roy Sanyal’s upcoming projects include MX Player’s ‘Aashram 4’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Lakhot’.