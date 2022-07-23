Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Celebs Cheer 'Soorarai Pottru' Team; Dhanush Says 'Big Day For Tamil Cinema'

Congatulating all the winners of the 68th National Film Awards which were announced on Friday, actor Dhanush said that it is a big day for Tamil cinema for which he is 'super proud'.

Still from Soorarai Pottru IMDB

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 12:00 pm

Taking to Twitter soon after Tamil films, including Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru', swept this year's National Awards, Dhanush said: "Big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially Suriya sir and my good friend G.V. Prakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud."


Director Pandiraj also took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya, who shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn ('Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior').

"What a birthday gift to you sir. Very much deserving Sir! National Award for the Best Actor. Congratulations 'Soorarai Pottru' team," Pandiraj said.


Actress Divya Spandana, who had acted with Suriya in 'Vaaranam Aayiram', tweeted, "This win makes me so happy! A wonderful co-star who I so deeply admire and respect -- not just for his acting skills, but as a human being too! A befitting honour to an icon! #NationalFilmAwards."

Director Sasikumar, who made the cult classic 'Subramaniapuram', greeted Suriya, saying, "Congratulations Best Actor Suriya sir. Five National Awards for 'Soorarai Pottru'. Birthday treat ! Best wishes to all the winners of National Awards."


Actress Keerthy Suresh too tweeted to congratulate the entire team of 'Soorarai Pottru', saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Team 'Soorarai Pottru' for sweeping five awards at the 68th National Film Awards! You deserve every bit of this and many more, Maara (Suriya sir). Very happy for you Bommi (Aparna Bala). Best wishes to Sudha Kongara ma'am and G.V. Prakash."

[With Inputs From IANS]

