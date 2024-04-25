Art & Entertainment

Brian Tyree Henry Joins Universal Pictures' Upcoming Musical From Pharrell Williams And Michel Gondry

"Godzilla x Kong" star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of an upcoming musical film from American singer Pharrell Williams and director Michel Gondry.

Advertisement

Instagram, The Talks
Brian Tyree Henry, Pharrell Williams, Michel Gondry Photo: Instagram, The Talks
info_icon

"Godzilla x Kong" star Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of an upcoming musical film from American singer Pharrell Williams and director Michel Gondry.

Inspired by William's growing up years in Virginia Beach set in 1977, the untitled movie will feature Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won a best supporting actress Oscar.

The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Universal Pictures, will be directed by Gondry from a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Williams will serve as the producer.

Henry is popular for appearing in FX series "Atlanta" as well as movies such as "Widows", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Godzilla vs. Kong", "Eternals", "Bullet Train" and most recently "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

Advertisement

His upcoming projects includes sports biopic "The Fire Inside", Apple TV+ series "Sinking Spring" and Paramount’s animated film "Transformers One", in which also voice stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Takes Note Of Poll Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton