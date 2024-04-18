Art & Entertainment

Brian Cox Says He Could Have Done 'Napoleon' Better Than Joaquin Phoenix

Actor Brian Cox wasn't impressed with fellow actor Joaquin Pheonix's performance in 'Napoleon'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Joaquin Phoenix, Brian Cox Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Brian Cox wasn't impressed with fellow actor Joaquin Pheonix's performance in 'Napoleon'.

Cox didn't mince words when talking about Phoenix's performance, reports 'People' magazine.

The 'Succession' star, 77, called Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's biopic 'Napoleon' “terrible” during a conversation at the British Library in London.

“It really is appalling,” said the Scottish actor of the “truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix,” as reported by 'The Standard'.

“I don’t know what he was thinking."

As per 'People', Phoenix, 49, played Napoleon Bonaparte in the Oscar-nominated historical drama directed by Scott and written by David Scarpa, released last November.

Advertisement

The 'Joker' Oscar winner starred opposite Vanessa Kirby as Josephine de Beauharnais, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, and Ben Miles as Armand de Caulaincourt.

In his conversation with moderator Clive Myrie, titled 'History on Stage and Screen', Cox said of Napoleon’s lead role, “I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that."

He added that the blame was on Phoenix, adding, “I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him” as the film’s helmer.

Cox said: “I think he’s well-named. Joaquin… whack-een... whacky. It’s a sort of whacky performance."

With regards to the historical accuracy of 'Napoleon' and other epics like it, Cox reportedly said: “You can say it’s good drama. No – it’s lies.”

Advertisement

He also called the 1995 Best Picture Oscar winner 'Braveheart' as “a load of nonsense”, adding that director-star Mel Gibson “was wonderful, but it’s a load of lies".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured