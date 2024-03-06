Break-Up Alert: Chestha Bhagat And Nikhil Mehta Part Ways After ‘Temptation Island’; Latter Alleged Of Cheating

‘Temptation Island’ became one of the most popular reality shows in India in the past few months. One of the most popular couples from the show, Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta, have now broken up. The reports of them parting ways have taken social media by storm. Not just that, it has also been alleged that Nikhil Mehta was cheating on Chestha Bhagat. Shocking, we must say!
For the unversed, Chestha Bhagat faced a relationship challenge on ‘Temptation Island’ as she was caught between Arjun Aneja and Nikhil Mehta. Finally, she decided to go ahead with Nikhil Mehta and start their journey in love as the show came to an end. Both, Nikhil Mehta and Chestha Bhagat had been quite open about their feelings for each other. They had been seen sharing PDAs on social media quite often. But sadly, all of that seems to be coming to an end now that they’ve decided to break up.
It was just about two months that the show came to a close that Chestha Bhagat has decided to break up with Nikhil Mehta. Grapevine suggests that it was Nikhil Mehta who was allegedly in a committed relationship with someone else for over 5 years, and he decided to not just hide that on the show, but also hid it from Chestha Bhagat.
The reports of this break up has come as a shock all the fans of the couple as people started looking up to them as an ideal pair and started saying that their love for each other was going to be eternal. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and the two have finally decided to move their separate ways.
Both Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta haven’t yet spoken up about their break up. Let’s wait and watch when they decide to finally talk on this matter.
Do you think Chestha Bhagat did right by breaking up from Nikhil Mehta? Share your thoughts with us.