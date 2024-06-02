Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders' big win at IPL 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the Indian Premier League 2024 title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It was indeed an iconic and emotional moment for SRK and his team. Post the win, King Khan gave a brief speech where he specially thanked Gautam Gambhir. He added, ''Thank you, everybody. You guys are lovely. God bless you. Just stay healthy. And, wherever we go ahead from here onwards, I wish you the best. And, I know, I speak on behalf of Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Suhana, Pooja, all of us, who love you very much that you make us very emotional. And, we wish we had this team for the rest of our lives. And you kept on listening to my speeches and playing like this."