Every week, the entertainment industry is filled with events, announcements, and some gossips that keep the fans hooked. There have been some of the top news that created buzz throughout this week. From Bollywood celebs leaving for Ambanis' cruise bash to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours, have a look at the Bollywood newsmakers of this week.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders' big win at IPL 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the Indian Premier League 2024 title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It was indeed an iconic and emotional moment for SRK and his team. Post the win, King Khan gave a brief speech where he specially thanked Gautam Gambhir. He added, ''Thank you, everybody. You guys are lovely. God bless you. Just stay healthy. And, wherever we go ahead from here onwards, I wish you the best. And, I know, I speak on behalf of Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Suhana, Pooja, all of us, who love you very much that you make us very emotional. And, we wish we had this team for the rest of our lives. And you kept on listening to my speeches and playing like this."
Bollywood celebs jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash
Several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others left for the lavish cruise bash of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant in Italy, France. The inside videos and pics from the party have gone viral on social media.
Sunny Deol accused of cheating by producer
Film producer Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt Ltd made some shocking allegations against Sunny Deol recently. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Gupta accused the 'Gadar' actor of cheating, extortion and forgery.
Gupta told HT City that in 2016 he signed a deal with Sunny where he was supposed to play the lead for his film. He also said paying him fee of ₹ 4 crore and ₹ 1 crore in advance but instead of starting his film, Sunny went to shoot for 'Poster Boys' (2017). ''He kept asking me for more money and by now my ₹ 2.55 crore is in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer,” said Gupta.
He also claimed that Sunny Deol even forged an agreement with his company in 2023. He said, “When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount ₹4cr ko badha kar ₹8cr kar diya aur profit to ₹2cr kar diya''.
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours
Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor called it quits after dating for six years. A source informed the portal, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.''
However, Malaika's manager later dismissed the rumours. As per a report in India Today, the manager was quoted as saying, “No no, all rumours.”
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Rakshas' with Prasanth Varma shelved
There were reports that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma parted ways due to creative differences. Amidst the speculations, Prasanth Varma, Ranveer Singh and Mythri Movie Makers addressed the reports.
In the official statement shared by Box Office, Ranveer Singh said, "Prasanth (Varma) is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."
Varma said, "Ranveer's (Singh) energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.''.
