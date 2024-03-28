Art & Entertainment

Bobby Deol Turns Villain For As-Yet-Untitled Spy Film Starring Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol, who created waves with his menacing character Abrar Haque in 'Animal', is all set to go gray once again for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film by Yash Raj Films.

Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt
“Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra, Bobby Deol will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,” said a source.

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail.

The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission.

Rawail has previously helmed 'The Railway Men'.

The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2'.

The film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.

