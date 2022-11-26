Bipasha Basu Shares 'Recipe For Making A Sweet Baby Angel' With First Picture Of Devi

New mother Bipasha Basu posted the first family photo on Instagram after welcoming daughter Devi. She shared her ‘recipe for making a sweet baby angel’ in the caption. In the photo, Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover are seen cradling their daughter Devi. The two had smile on their faces as they couldn't stop looking at their little one. The picture was clicked on a balcony, at sunset.

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine.

6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha’s first child together. The two met on the sets of their 2015 film 'Alone' and got married the following year. After years of their marriage, Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August this year. They shared their photos from a maternity shoot.

In November, they announced the birth of their baby girl and also revealed her name on social media. Sharing a photo featuring Devi’s feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birth date, 12.11.2022, and revealed her name, Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," a part of her post read.

On November 15, Bipasha and her baby were discharged from the hospital where she was admitted. While the couple happily posed for paparazzi, they had their baby wrapped in a baby cloth, hiding her face from the camera.