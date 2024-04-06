Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Mentions How Daughter Devi Loves To Clean ‘Toys, Floors And Parents’

Actress Bipasha Basu has shared a sneak peek into how her toddler daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover loves to clean.

Instagram
Bipasha Basu Photo: Instagram
Bipasha took to Instagram stories and shared a clip of her daughter and her little friend named Dua playing around and cleaning things, including "parents".

Bipasha Basu's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress shared the video with the caption: “Devi and Dua, we love to clean... Clean parents too after cleaning floor and toys.”

Bipasha’s daughter is a little over a year old now. She was born in November 2022.

The actress got married to Karan Singh Grover in April 2016, after they worked together in the 2015 film 'Alone'.

Talking about their onscreen presence, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller series 'Dangerous', alongside Karan. While, he was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’.

