Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Shiv Thakare was seen having a breakdown in the confession room.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare Instagram

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 11:37 am

The voice of Bigg Boss asked the housemates to comein the living room and shared that he noticed all the contestants have become heavy in their hearts and want to vent out. The voice of Bigg Boss gave them a chance to come to the confession room when called and talk with their hearts open.

After listening to this, Shiv breaks down and cries. Bigg Boss calls Shiv inside the confession room and asks him about the breakdown.

Shiv is heard saying: "I was missing my family and I couldn't hold it back. I wish there was someone with whom I could talk to. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game?"

Bigg Boss asks Shiv, "You think you are going wrong?"

Shiv says: "People think he has done Bigg Boss Marathi, he would do all planning and plotting but I actually play from my heart and I have always kept friendship over all this. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching."

He added that he tries not "break anybody's heart in this house".

Shiv said that the mistake of provoking Archana made him think that people's perception of him has changed, "even when I try to befriend Shalin, people think he must be planning something that's why I have come close to Shalin. I am close to everyone, there is no planning. I just wanted everyone to walk together".

"When weekend ka vaar happened, I didn't see my name coming up so I got tensed about whether I am playing ok or not. Even one word of appreciation would boost me."

Art & Entertainment Shiv Thakare
