Big B's Recent Instagram Photo Is Giving Fitness Goals To Fans In The Middle Of The Week

Netizens can't stop gushing over Veteran Hindi cinema actor Amitabh Bachchan's recent Instagram post. The 79-year-old actor can be seen smashing a glass wall with his foot in the picture. The caption read, "After 53 years and age 80...There are some things that never change...Action."

Big B never fails to amaze his fans with his out of the box choices of films and stellar performances. Fans admire him not just for his films but fitness goals too. This post is a reminiscence of his “angry young man" persona. The actor, who will soon be seen in his upcoming film ‘Jhund’, shared a picture from what appears to be the set of his project. Big B essays the role of a football coach in the upcoming project by director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer.

Big B’s exuberant picture also attracted reactions from fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. A fan lauded Big B’s action-packed Instagram post and wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Another fan pointed out, “Age is just a number, right sir.” One of the fans commented, “To me, Bollywood is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan and you are truly the greatest actor any movie industry has ever produced. Truly inspiring.” Another comment read, “The caption should be ‘Buddha hoga tera baap'." Fashion designer and Bollywood celebrity Manish Malhotra also commented on Big B’s latest Instagram post with a red heart emoticon.

‘Jhund’, will be Big B's first collaboration with filmmaker Manjule, who is known for notable Marathi films like ‘Sairat’ and ‘Fandry’. The film also marks Manjule's debut in the Hindi film industry. Followed by teaser and songs, Jhund's trailer dropped on Wednesday. The trailer gives a glimpse into Big B's characters as a football coach, who brings underprivileged kids together in order to form a football team. Big B’s character aims to inculcate the value of sports and make them believe in a better tomorrow.