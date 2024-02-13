The excitement for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is increasing day-by-day. With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the “OG Manjulika” Vidya Balan coming back to the franchise after the first movie, fans of the horror-comedy have wanted to know whether Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first film, would be appearing in the upcoming movie, being directed by Anees Bazmee.
During a conversation with Zoom TV, Bazmee revealed whether the actor would be a part of the much-awaited movie. He confirmed, “No, Akshay is not a part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes.”
The filmmaker went on to mention that he shares a long-standing connection with Vidya Balan. “Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film ‘Thank You.’ I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don’t know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”
Anees Bazmee directed the second installment of the movie. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the sequel, Kartik was featured opposite Tabu and Kiara Advani.
Regarding the expansion of the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar stated, as quoted by the news agency ANI had previously stated, “The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honour the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience.”
Though the makers haven’t ‘finalised the exact date yet,’ the filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled to commence from March 10 as of now. However, what’s confirmed is that the film is set to release this Diwali.