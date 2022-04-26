Bharti Singh Shares A Picture With Her Newborn, Calls Him 'Life-Line'

Comedian Bharti Singh recently became a mother. The new mom took to her Instagram to share a picture with her baby boy who was born on April 13. She hid the face of her son but called him her ‘life-line’ in the caption.

Several of her industry friends showered comments on the adorable photo. Actor Gauahar Khan said “Sooooo happy for u ! May god bless your family.”

The list further included actors like Nakuul Mehta, Yuvika Chaudhary, Neha Bhasin, Surbhi Jyoti, Mahhi Voj, Karanveer Grover, Tushar Kalia, Kashmera Shah and Anita Hassanandani. Just after the two weeks of her delivery, the comedian was seen back at work. She was seen at the finale of ‘Hunarbaaz’ last week with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Soon, the trolls had targeted her for leaving her new born son at home so early.

However, she hit back at the trolls. On the sets of ‘Khatra Khatra’ she said that she is a working woman like anyone else, who chose to resume working.

Singh said, “Hum koi upar se utri hui pariya nhi hai jo rest karengi, kyunki bahut sari working women hoti hai jo ek hafte ke baccho ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai (We are not special that we will get to rest at home. There are a lot of working women who leave their one-week-old babies at home to resume work).”, according to the Indian Express.