Battleship Pumpkin: A Messy Hotchpotch Of Forking Paths

About halfway into the film you keep waiting for the political message to hit you hard. But what you get is incoherent blotches of this and that on the screen. Yes, a few characters rant about fascists, capitalists, supremacists, mostly in pumped-up screams full of swear words. Yes, the female lead Perfidy Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) is a kick-ass (in fact, the film ruminates a lot on Taylor’s derriere, right from the first shot when the camera follows her from behind as she is perusing her next site for an attack), black revolutionary, but soon there is this mawkish arc of her sleeping with the enemy. She is the prime mover of the revolutionary group which goes by the name of French 75, of which Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio) is the main bomber. They are a couple, and then she has a torrid affair with their arch-enemy who has an eye for her (or more specifically for her body part mentioned above). Broadly speaking, the film’s heart is right—the blacks, the immigrants, and ‘working class white females’ are the good souls and white, blond men with blue eyes the bad eggs. But who exactly are the revolutionaries liberating, and from whom? Black people from the White? Slavish employees from greedy corporate bosses? Women from men?