Battleship Pumpkin: A Messy Hotchpotch Of Forking Paths

About halfway into Paul Thomas Anderson's film, you keep waiting for the political message to hit you hard. But what you get is incoherent blotches of this and that on the screen.

Satish Padmanabhan
Satish Padmanabhan
Updated on:
Updated on:
One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • One Battle After Another is Thomas Paul Anderson's latest film.

  • It has Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Benecio del Toro in lead roles, among others.

  • The film is meant to be gritty and hard-hitting but ends up being messy and incoherent in its screenplay.

You go into the cinema hall with too many thoughts swirling in your head from too many reviews, too many interviews, too much word of mouth. Paul Thomas Anderson has made this gritty, hard-hitting political movie—a tight slap against the growing right-wing, fascist leaders and governments across the world. His kick-ass black female characters, well, kick ass of the patriarchal, male-dominated, racist world. Sean Penn has delivered the role of his lifetime as a deranged, white supremacist army general, which is certain to land him the Oscar for supporting role. If only there were two Oscars for the supporting role next year, Benicio del Toro, as the conscience keeper and moral compass of the film, should get the other. Chase Infiniti is the most exciting newcomer in a long time, a natural who will make Hollywood her home. Leonardo DiCaprio has taken on a gutsy lead role playing a drug-addled, alcoholic loser while everyone around him is a rebellious warrior. The car chase sequence towards the end of the film in the desert is the most breathtaking feat in filmmaking. One Battle After Another is the film of the century.

One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

About halfway into the film you keep waiting for the political message to hit you hard. But what you get is incoherent blotches of this and that on the screen. Yes, a few characters rant about fascists, capitalists, supremacists, mostly in pumped-up screams full of swear words. Yes, the female lead Perfidy Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) is a kick-ass (in fact, the film ruminates a lot on Taylor’s derriere, right from the first shot when the camera follows her from behind as she is perusing her next site for an attack), black revolutionary, but soon there is this mawkish arc of her sleeping with the enemy. She is the prime mover of the revolutionary group which goes by the name of French 75, of which Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio) is the main bomber. They are a couple, and then she has a torrid affair with their arch-enemy who has an eye for her (or more specifically for her body part mentioned above). Broadly speaking, the film’s heart is right—the blacks, the immigrants, and ‘working class white females’ are the good souls and white, blond men with blue eyes the bad eggs. But who exactly are the revolutionaries liberating, and from whom?  Black people from the White? Slavish employees from greedy corporate bosses? Women from men?

Related Content
Related Content
One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Yes, Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw is the deranged, white supremacist but he plays it in a hammy, cartoonish manner, with some strange ticks which pass off for acting chops; not as a cold, calculating monster in suit and tie or army fatigues. He doesn’t send a chill down your spine, merely a chuckle. Del Toro has about three scenes in the film, out of which two are in Spanish. He is a sort of an Oskar Schindler for illegal Mexican immigrants—he could have done this role in his night pajamas, and which he mostly does. Chase Infiniti is arresting enough, but with those karate lessons she is introduced in the film with, you would hope there will be at least a mini ‘The Bride’ sequence somewhere later. Sadly, for most of her screen time, her hands are tied, quite literally. Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, Vedica Pinto in Nishaanchi and Sahher Bambba in Ba***ds of Bollywood are far more interesting newcomers. Many reading this may not have heard these names, look them up.

One Battle After Another Still
One Battle After Another Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Now, to get to our hero, you are not watching DiCaprio in this film, but constantly wondering where have you seen him perform all these scenes before. Is the messy, unkempt hair, with specks of blood on his face from The Revenant (2015)? Is that bulked-up, washed out body with tightly shut lips and those cowardly furrows on the forehead sequences from Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)? That helpless look in front of a young girl, making an ass of himself chain smoking and chain drinking, not able to work the simple gadgets from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)? But he does give three laugh-out-loud moments in the film—in 2 hours 48 minutes. He has lines like: “Freedom is a funny thing, isn’t it? When you have it, you don’t appreciate it, and when you miss it, it’s gone. When you hear it, it sounds profound, when you think about it, it’s utterly banal.”

Still - Warner Bros.
One Battle After Another Review | Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

BY Debanjan Dhar

To cut to the chase now, you wait for it to churn your stomach and hold on to the edge of the seat as the story shifts to Borrego Springs deserts. The setting is great, though our Ladakh can beat it, and when it starts, it’s not even a proper chase, more like one car tailing another on undulating roads. For a real nail-biting, stomach-churning chase sequence, with no music but only ambient sound and a few grunts by Gene Hackman, where there are not even two cars, go to the 8-minute clip on YouTube of The French Connection (1971).

Screengrabs from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: The film devotes a lot of screen time to frenetic fingers sliding on a smartphone screen - null
Movie Review|Love And Friendship In The Time Of Smartphones And Social Media

BY Satish Padmanabhan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Kuldeep Bags Fourth Wicket, Greaves Out; WI 217/8 (72) AT Lunch

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rabada Dismisses Shafique LBW; PAK 22/1 (2.5)

  3. Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test: PAK To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. India Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test, Day 3: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  4. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  5. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics