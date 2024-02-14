Movie Review|Love And Friendship In The Time Of Smartphones And Social Media

Then the internet intervenes. Ahana’s boyfriend, Rohan, wants a break from her. But on a social media app, she discovers he is sending throbbing heart emojis to another girl. Ahana becomes obsessed with his posts, tries to outdo him by posting made-up photos of hers to attract his attention and turns into a stalker. Neel is a gym instructor who befriends one of his clients, the airy social media influencer called Laxmi Lalvani (Anya Singh, revelling in meanness), or Lala to the millions she influences. He is besotted by her, tells his buddies she is more than a friend, but for her, life is only about likes, views and subscribers. Imaad is shown going to a therapist, he is a serial-dater on Tinder, hooks up with girls and blocks them the morning after. He meets the older Simran Kohli (Kalki Koechlin), they have a thing going, but she discovers tearfully that his Tinder addiction is intact.