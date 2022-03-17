Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Swastik Bansal Breaks Down In Tears While Paying A Tribute On 'Mirchi Music Awards'

Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal recently paid an emotional tribute to the music maestro. In his tribute, Bansal sang ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, which was one of the biggest hits composed by Lahiri. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and featured in the 1976 film ‘Chalte Chalte’.

In a new video released from the ‘Mirchi Music Awards’ that were held in Mumbai recently, Bansal can be seen performing the popular song. For the tribute, he was joined on the stage by his mother, the singer's daughter Reema Lahiri. Singer Sonu Nigam was also present on the stage.

As Bansal started singing a collage of pictures of the late singer appeared on the screen on the stage. The clip showed Lahiri’s Daughter tearing up as she heard the song, Bansal also broke down at the end of his performance and hugged Nigam, who completed the rest of the song as the audience members stood up to pay respect to the master musician.

Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was also with Bansal, when they went to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to promote the latter's song ‘Bachcha Party’.

Bappi Lahiri, who composed songs for movies such as ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Himmatwala’, among others, was known for bringing the genre of disco music to India. He breathed his last at the age of 69 on February 15. He passed away at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, allegedly due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.