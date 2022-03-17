Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Swastik Bansal Breaks Down In Tears While Paying A Tribute On 'Mirchi Music Awards'

Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal paid an emotional tribute to the veteran singer-composer at a 'Mirchi Music Awards'. Singer Sonu Nigam was also present on stage and so was Bappi Lahiri's daughter Reema Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Swastik Bansal Breaks Down In Tears While Paying A Tribute On 'Mirchi Music Awards'
Bappi Lahiri, Swastik Bansal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 4:24 pm

Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal recently paid an emotional tribute to the music maestro. In his tribute, Bansal sang ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, which was one of the biggest hits composed by Lahiri. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and featured in the 1976 film ‘Chalte Chalte’.

In a new video released from the ‘Mirchi Music Awards’ that were held in Mumbai recently, Bansal can be seen performing the popular song. For the tribute, he was joined on the stage by his mother, the singer's daughter Reema Lahiri. Singer Sonu Nigam was also present on the stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Related stories

Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri's ashes immersed in Hooghly

Bappa Lahiri Speaks Up For The First Time About His Father, Bappi Lahiri's Death

Bappi Lahiri Funeral: Family And Friends Bid Goodbye To The Legendary Composer

As Bansal started singing a collage of pictures of the late singer appeared on the screen on the stage. The clip showed Lahiri’s Daughter tearing up as she heard the song, Bansal also broke down at the end of his performance and hugged Nigam, who completed the rest of the song as the audience members stood up to pay respect to the master musician.

Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was also with Bansal, when they went to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to promote the latter's song ‘Bachcha Party’.

Bappi Lahiri, who composed songs for movies such as ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Himmatwala’, among others, was known for bringing the genre of disco music to India. He breathed his last at the age of 69 on February 15. He passed away at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, allegedly due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Singer Music Composer Movies Bollywood News Bollywood Actor Music Mirchi Awards Tribute Song Bappi Lahiri Sonu Nigam Swastik Bansal Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali