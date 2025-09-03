Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Report: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sells Almost 60,000 Tickets For Day 1

Baaghi 4 advance booking report is good at the moment and is increasing every minute. Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to hit the screens on September 5.

  • Baaghi 4 advance booking window opened on Tuesday

  • It has sold almost 60K tickets till now

  • Tiger Shroff starrer will hit the screens on September 5

Baaghi franchise is returning to the big screen with its fourth instalment after a gap of five years. The film marks Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie in the hit franchise. The advance booking window for Baaghi 4 opened on Tuesday (September 2), and it reportedly earned a decent number. However, the action drama is expected to have a single-digit opening at the box office, unlike its predecessors.

Baaghi 4 advance booking report

As per a report in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 advance booking kick-started with a good note, with ticket sales of almost 60K for around 4006 shows across the nation. With this, the advance booking figure is worth Rs 1.32  crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. With block seats, it has grossed around Rs 2.91 crore.

Within 24 hours, Baaghi 4 has beaten the pre-sales of Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025). Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer rom-com had sold tickets worth 88 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day.

Baaghi 4 box office prediction

As per trade expert Akkshay Rathie, Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to launch with a modest Rs 8-9 crore, which is much less than its previous instalments. The first instalment, which released in 2016, opened at Rs 11.93 crore, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) with Rs 25.10 crore, and Baaghi 3 (2020) had an opening day haul of Rs 17.50 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the franchise has grossed around Rs 428 crore, and if Baaghi 4 adds approximately Rs 70 crore, it will reach the 500 crore mark. If there is a positive word of mouth, the film will get a boost in its earnings and even rake in beyond the Rs 500 crore mark.

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 will lock horns with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye and Saurabh Sachdeva, among others.

