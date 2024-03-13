English singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran began his India tour by visiting schools in Mumbai. He is in the city as part of his '+ – = · x' tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). The concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of the concert, Ed Sheeran has been enjoying Mumbai life. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana met Ed Sheeran and spent some quality time with the 'Shape of You' singer.
Ayushmann shared a 'polaroid' with Ed Sheeran on his Instagram handle, which has gone viral on social media. The 'Dream Girl' actor wore a black outfit while Sheeran was in a casual white T-shirt.
Advertisement
Sharing the pic with Ed Sheeran, Ayushmann wrote, "A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you, @teddysphotos (sic)."
Ayushmann also spoke about their meeting as he said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works.''
The actor also treated Ed to sweet dish, Pinni made by his mother. ''I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”, said Khurrana.
Advertisement
Before meeting Ayushmann, the 'Perfect' singer visited a school in Mumbai where he had a great time with the students who performed for the singer. He was seen sitting on the floor and enjoying his time with the kids. He also played the guitar and crooned 'Shape of You. Sharing a video from his visit, he wrote on Instagram, ''Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!''.
For the unversed, Ed Sheeran had earlier came to India in 2017.