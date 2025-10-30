Ballad Of A Small Player Review | Colin Farrell Cannot Lift Edward Berger’s Flashy Annoyance

The bright, gaudy pops of color leaking through every frame are irresistibly alluring. They give off the heady effect gambling has on Doyle–rather the taste of luxuriously remaking destiny enticing all stepping into Macau. You get how meticulously Friend and production designer Jonathan Houlding have harnessed dizzyingly variegated colors. It’s feverishly intoxicating but also painfully lumbering. Berger seems bewitched by his own delirious stew. At times, the world seems displaced from reality to fantasy—a psychedelic assortment folded into Doyle’s delusions. The overwrought visual energy is ill-suited for a marked absence of thought and philosophy in Rowan Joffe’s screenplay. There are these bursts of interiority delivered through clunky dialogues. Characters commiserate with and take jibes at each other over being “lost souls”. Suicide runs as a thread throughout. Doyle’s fate is constantly primed as self-negation. Would he do the deed–give up on luck–or hold on just a little longer? This tussle is hammered persistently without fresh dividends. Instead, you get a tiringly obvious narrative around a man in his abscesses, trying to get back to his prime.