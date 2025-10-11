Caught Stealing Review | Austin Butler Powers Darren Aronofsky’s Coolly Slapdash Crime Caper

Outlook Rating:
3.5 / 5

Aronofsky channels Guy Ritchie and Tarantino in a wildly unexpected, zingy departure from familiar rhythms

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Sony
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • With Caught Stealing, Darren Aronofsky makes a fresh turn away from unremittingly intense dramas

  • There's ample violence here as well, however wrapped in a new light touch

  • Austin Butler leads as a man stuck in constant danger

Throughout his career, Darren Aronosky has made boldly dark, punishing dramas, a raft of grilling character portraits. From Requiem for a Dream (2000) to Black Swan (2010) to Mother! (2017), his cinema judders through delirious provocations, increasingly testing the limits of audience endurance. This gives him a divisive bent. As vividly intense as his films are, they can often come out misinterpreted, read through with a sole thrust to challenge and unnerve. Caught Stealing arrives as a bolt from the blue—a cheerily violent departure from everything he’s done, spruced with abundant cool and a pleasantly unbothered attitude. But every now and then, the darkness at the heart of Aronofsky’s worldview leaks in. What feels poppingly fresh and startling is the pliancy with which he makes a seedy underworld crash into daily life. The most unwitting folks in Caught Stealing end up trapped in the crosshairs of mob murderousness.

Hank (Austin Butler) was once primed for a shining baseball career. But an accident and a death threw it all upside down. With the film unrolling, he’s a New York bartender. The year is 1998. He just whittles away his post-work hours with his girlfriend Yvonne (Zoe Kravitz in a thankless role). The plot kicks off when his British neighbor Russ (Matt Smith in a mohawk, having a blast) requests him to look after his cat while he’s away visiting his sick father. Hesitantly, Hank agrees, little knowing the infinite trouble in store. Suddenly, there are Russian goons roughing up Hank, demanding information linked to Russ he swears he’s clueless about.

Related Content
Related Content
Still
Still Photo: Sony
info_icon

Butler piles high a woozy, feckless charm that makes his stardom beam off the screen. His Hank inhabits the world much too loosely, swinging by and barely taking stock. His girlfriend suggests he stop running from his life and start owning up. Drowning himself in alcohol is the only way Hank comes to terms with guilt and regret. Parts of it slowly fall into place as the film unravels. When Caught Stealing opens, Hank is a man with a tucked-away past. His daily check-in with his mom is a constant—the sole anchor to a distant, unclear home meant to be pushed away.

Hank is one of those people who always finds himself in a soup and insists he had no hand. He attracts danger and the wrong crowd. Even as he keeps fleeing, there are new complications, with different rivals out to nab him. Often, he becomes collateral damage, as the people he loves are pulled into his mess. Butler plays it languid, projecting no motive whatsoever and going with the chaotic flow. It’s much later that Hank’s tumult—the painful weight of his past inflecting his latter attitudes and decisions—emerges in the film. Butler is in perfect sync with Aronofsky’s cool, airily careless tone.

Still
Still Photo: Sony
info_icon

An adaptation of Charlie Huston’s eponymous 2004 novel, the film combines manic unpredictability with a hangdog lax spirit. Tension and humor sit cheek-by-jowl. Regina Hall plays a cop who may know more than she professes to. She gets you nervously squirming, while tossing the stakes right in front. Hank is at sea in a world that boasts its freely amoral logic and goes by its own heedless, insensate logic. Butler accentuates Hank’s innocence and stark oblivion with jerking depth. The more Hank tries to get a grip, the more ruthless his wretchedness becomes, cornered from all sides. Through direly escalating situations, Russ’ cat becomes Hank’s inseparable ally.

It's remarkable how giddily alive and young the film feels, even as Aronofsky has been around for a while. Caught Stealing buoyantly catches the drift of an impetuously mannered sense of being that steadily finds its best efforts thwarted by the world. Aronofsky’s trademark cynicism perforates the edges, even as he delights in this broken, sad world. Somewhere in between, though, Caught Stealing seems blindsided by stasis. There’s a lot of movement and antics without characters revealing newer sides. However, lest the action hog too much of the frame, Aronofsky assembles few delectable side players. A pair of Hassidic guys (essayed by Vincent D’Onofrio and Liev Schreiber) and a detour at their mother’s place dishes out charming contrasts—humor clenched within peril. This is what defines the film. It’s loose and scrambling and not at all coy in puncturing tension with a grim joke that only thrums the stakes louder. However, it’s when Smith barges back on screen that Caught Stealing ratchets up several notches funnier and zanier. Smith is an actor capable of electric unknowability. You can never be sure what tricks he has up his sleeve, so it’s also unfortunate Aronofsky brings him back so late and in fleeting measure.

Still
Still Photo: Sony
info_icon

Nevertheless, Caught Stealing is revved up with high energy, as Aronofsky’s go-to DP Matthew Libatique’s camera shoots through alleyways of NYC—each a door to the joyously contraband. Like a deck of cards collapsing, Aronofsky taps the widening disarray in Hank’s utter inability to contain the worst odds stacked against him. But it’s in the mayhem where Hank must resolve his demons and untangle the guilt of the past he keeps evading. Though the film darts and chases its characters through snowballing madness, Butler bases it with sobering complexion and emotional nuance. This hopscotching film may feel too slight at times, but Aronofsky’s deft lightness lets it stay on course.

Still from the series - Doug Emmett
Hal & Harper Review: Lili Reinhart anchors bittersweet, sweeping family-snapshot

BY Debanjan Dhar

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Search: The Naina Murder Case Review | A Faithful Adaptation That Forgets What Made The Original Haunting

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps