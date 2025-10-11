Caught Stealing Review | Austin Butler Powers Darren Aronofsky’s Coolly Slapdash Crime Caper

It's remarkable how giddily alive and young the film feels, even as Aronofsky has been around for a while. Caught Stealing buoyantly catches the drift of an impetuously mannered sense of being that steadily finds its best efforts thwarted by the world. Aronofsky’s trademark cynicism perforates the edges, even as he delights in this broken, sad world. Somewhere in between, though, Caught Stealing seems blindsided by stasis. There’s a lot of movement and antics without characters revealing newer sides. However, lest the action hog too much of the frame, Aronofsky assembles few delectable side players. A pair of Hassidic guys (essayed by Vincent D’Onofrio and Liev Schreiber) and a detour at their mother’s place dishes out charming contrasts—humor clenched within peril. This is what defines the film. It’s loose and scrambling and not at all coy in puncturing tension with a grim joke that only thrums the stakes louder. However, it’s when Smith barges back on screen that Caught Stealing ratchets up several notches funnier and zanier. Smith is an actor capable of electric unknowability. You can never be sure what tricks he has up his sleeve, so it’s also unfortunate Aronofsky brings him back so late and in fleeting measure.