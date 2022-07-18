Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Award-Winning Tollywood Director Srinu Vaitla's Wife Files For Divorce

Srinu Vaitla's wife, Roopa Vaitla, has requested a divorce from the director.

Srinu Vaitla and his wife, Roopa
Srinu Vaitla and his wife, Roopa Tollywood

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:07 am

Multi-award-winning Tollywood director Srinu Vaitla and his wife Roopa are said to be parting ways. Roopa Vaitla has moved a court in Nampally to grant her request for a divorce.

The couple has been living apart for around four years and has decided to dissolve their marriage. A costume designer, Roopa Vaitla has worked with leading actresses, notably Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal, in successful films such as 'Dookudu' and 'Baadshah,' directed by her now-estranged husband.

Srinu Vaitla had announced 'Dhee 2' featuring Manchu Vishnu a few months ago, but the film has been shelved. He is now without a substantial offer. Troubles in his personal life have been cited as the reason why he has been absent from the film industry for quite some time.

Ironically, Srinu Vaitla had supported and mentored his wife to pursue a career in costume design, but despite her close association with his films, the marriage has not survived.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Srinu Vaitla Roopa Vaitla Divorce Celebrity Divorce Tollywood Tollywood Director Srinu Vaitla Costume Designer Roopa Vaitla
